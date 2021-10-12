LAKE CITY — Firefighters from the Lake City Area Fire Department handed out pumpkins to students at the Lake City Elementary School Monday morning.
With 600 pumpkins from Norman’s Farm in Tustin in hand, every student from preschool through fifth grade received a pumpkin from the local firefighters.
Remaining pumpkins will be donated to Head Start, a child development program, and to local nursing and adult foster homes.
