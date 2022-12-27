LAKE CITY — The Christmas blizzard didn’t lessen the holiday spirit as a group of Lake City firefighters helped Santa deliver presents to local families.
“We just like helping the community out,” Lake City Area Firemen’s Association Vice President Joe Kowalski said. “There’s a lot of children that might not get anything if it wasn’t for the public coming together.”
“It’s not just us. It’s the public making this possible.”
The firefighters, Santa, and a whole crew brought gifts to four families around the area. Kowalski said they handed out gifts to 15 kids, with each one receiving between 15 to 20 presents each.
The group also visits two adult foster care homes and a retirement home. Kowalski said they handed out 150 cards to residents at these homes. The cards were made and signed by Lake City Elementary School students.
“It’s amazing,” Kowalski said. “Not only for the kids, but the retirement homes and the AFC homes. Those people love it, if not more than the kids.”
This is the Firemen’s Association’s sixth year delivering presents. Kowalski said the annual activity has become grown as the firefighters added more families and given more gifts.
“If we could help every kid and make sure that every kid got a present, that’s what we’d do,” he said.
The Firemen’s Association is taking a step toward that goal. Starting next year, Kowalski said the group will change its name to Northern Michigan Firefighters for Children.
He said the name change should help them generate more donations from places outside of Lake City as they won’t be concentrating on only one area. In a couple of years, Kowalski said they also hope to conduct events outside of Lake City, like Wexford County.
“It allows us to help everybody in northern Michigan,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.