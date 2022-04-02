LAKE CITY — With Easter almost here, the Lake City Area Firemen’s Association is looking to host the largest egg hunt in the state.
“Why not?” Fireman’s Association President Fred West said. “We’re just bringing something to the community. Something phenomenal.”
The egg hunt is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Maple Grove Park in Lake City. With 50,000 eggs filled with candy, West said they are in good shape.
“The goal is 30,000 to beat the record,” West said. “And if we were to keep going with that, we going to try to go over 60,000.”
West said the association held its first Easter egg hunt for the community prior to the pandemic. With 12,000 eggs scattered about, he said they were expecting around 300 people.
Instead, West said they ended up having more than 2,500 people come out before they lost count.
“We had so many cars parked each way from the township that state police had to come in and do traffic control,” West said.
Since then, West said they haven’t been able to hold another Easter egg hunt due to the pandemic. With things getting back to normal, he said they want to make a run at the state record.
Based on his research, Firemen’s Association Vice President Joe Kowalski said the largest hunt he could find was in Saginaw, with 27,000 eggs. Having surpassed their goal, West said they want to continue filling as many eggs as they can.
“Everyone wants to see the largest Easter egg hunt,” West added.
Along with this year’s egg hunt, Kowalski said they will have a hot dog vendor selling food and drinks. He also said there will be horse-drawn carriage rides by Blair Acres, a local carriage service.
In addition to the activities, Kowalski said they’re inviting people to set up stands. So far, he said the Missaukee Child Development Center was setting up a stand to get to know some of the little kids.
“Anybody that wants to set something up there and participate with us, they’re more than welcome to,” Kowalski said. “As long as it’s kid-friendly and in the interest of the kids, they’re more than welcome to set a stand up.”
As they work to fill more eggs, West said they are thankful to the community for helping them with the hunt.
“This wouldn’t be possible without the community,” West said. “We want to say thank you to Craig Ardis, the new mayor, and the Lake City Area Fire Board.”
Kowalski said the Easter egg hunt is all giving kids lifelong memories.
“Twenty years from now, I want these kids out here saying, ‘Hey, you guys remember those Easter egg hunts the firefighters used to put on?’” Kowalski said. “That’s what it’s about it.”
Those interested in setting up a stand at the LCAFA’s egg hunt can contact Fred West at (231) 434-9239 or Joe Kowalski at (231) 577-8668.
