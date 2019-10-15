LAKE CITY — For the second year in a row, members of the Lake City Area Fire Department gave pumpkins to each of the students from preschool through fifth grade at the Lake City Elementary School.
On Monday morning, firefighters pulled up to the curb of the school’s front entrance in a truck and trailer donated again this year by Lutke’s Forest Service and started distributing the pumpkins to each of the 590 smiling students at the school, which came out by class with their teachers to receive their fall treat to take home later in the day.
“It gives you a really good feeling,‘ said Lt. Fred West, whose grandchildren attend the school.
“We’re all about doing things for the kids and the community and we’re happy that we were able to do this again this year. It’s something we plan to continue doing.‘
West and Lt. Joe Kowalski, who dressed up for the occasion with a friendly, oversized “Blaze‘ the dog mascot head to greet the children, arranged to pick up the pumpkins over the weekend at Norman’s Tree Farm in Tustin. Norman’s once again provided a special deal for the firefighters.
“This was made possible through donations that we’ve received from people through the year from our different events,‘ West said. The fire department sponsor local events at Christmas, Easter, Halloween and the Greatest Fourth in the North.
West and Kowalski also thanked chief Rick Bradley for his support for the pumpkin giveaway, even though it was something the firefighters did on their own time.
Lake City Elementary School Principal Tyler Hamilton was very grateful to the firefighters for providing the pumpkins to the students again this year.
“The kids are thrilled with this,‘ Hamilton said. “They each get to take a pumpkin home and put in the front porch for the fall season or carve it out for Halloween. It’s something they really look forward to. It’s pretty cool the firefighters would go out of their way to do this. It says something really positive about the Lake City community.‘
