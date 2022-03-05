LAKE CITY — Prior to the pandemic, the Lake City Area Firemen’s Association held its first Easter egg hunt for the community. With 12,000 eggs scattered about, the hunt attracted thousands of people.
This year, they want to host the biggest one in the state.
“Why not?” Firemen’s Association President Fred West said when asked about why they want to put on such a large hunt. “We’re just bringing something to the community. Something phenomenal.”
When the Firemen’s Association held its Easter egg hunt at the Lake Township Hall, West said they only expected 300 people. What they ended up with was over 2,500, and that was before they lost count.
“We had so many cars parked each way from the township that state police had to come in and do traffic control,” West said.
Due to the pandemic, West said they haven’t held another Easter egg hunt since then. This year, West said he hopes things will go their way.
Based on his research, Firemen’s Association Vice President Joe Kowalski said the largest hunt the group could find was in Saginaw, with 27,000 eggs. He said they want to go above and beyond that with this year’s hunt.
“The largest one we can find is downstate and that’s 27,000,” Kowalski said. “So no matter what, we want to be at 30,000 minimum.”
Though one might think 30,000 is a good number to aim for, Kowalski said they have close to 60,000 eggs ready to be filled with candy.
“It all depends on where the candy is,” Kowalski said. “If we can get the candy, we will make it happen.”
Currently, West said he estimates that the association has around 12,000 eggs filled and around 10,000 pieces of candy. With donations coming in from Lake City and the surrounding towns, West said they’ve been fortunate to receive so much support.
“Everyone wants to see the largest Easter egg hunt,” West said.
West said they’ve also received help with filling eggs. Many businesses and individuals have held small egg filling parties to fill thousands of eggs with candy. With a month to go before the hunt, Kowalski said the association is still looking for candy to fill the rest.
“We’re still a long way off from where we need to be,” Kowalski said. “We have a long way to go. Hopefully, we get some more donations, but they are coming in pretty steady.”
While the main focus is on gathering more candy, West said the association is also accepting monetary donations and, of course, more eggs. For the candy, he said it needs to be individually wrapped and small enough to fit in the eggs. He also said they’re trying to stay away with candy with nuts for children with nut allergies.
As firefighters work toward filling Easter eggs, West said they want to give the children something to hang onto for the rest of their lives.
“Twenty years from now, I want these kids out here saying, ‘Hey, you guys remember those Easter egg hunts the firefighters used to put on,’” Kowalski said. “That’s what it’s about it.”
Kowalski said the hunt is also about helping local businesses and putting northern Michigan on the map.
“We love northern Michigan,” Kowalski said. “We love Lake City. We just love our community.”
Though the time and location of the hunt are still being determined, West said the association is planning to have the hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Maple Grove. He said the firefighters are also planning to have a fire truck out there, and the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance. Other details for the hunt are still in the works.
As they continue working towards their goal, West said it’s all about the kids.
“My hopes are that we can utilize all 60,000 of those eggs and have the largest egg hunt in Michigan,” West said. “And that the kids that participate just have a wonderful time.”news@cadillacnews.com
