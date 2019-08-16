Lake City fugitive arrested in party store parking lot

HOUGHTON LAKE — Michigan State Police troopers from Houghton Lake have arrested federal fugitive, Ryan Lewis, 25, of Lake City, for jumping bail on federal firearms charges.
The arrest happened on Aug. 7 around 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Party Store parking lot in Roscommon, according to a MSP press release.
The Houghton Lake Post received a tip on Aug. 6 that Lewis was hiding in the Houghton Lake and Higgins Lake area. A complete description of Lewis and the vehicle he was traveling in was given to troopers, as well as who he was traveling with, police said.
Police said Lewis was described as armed and dangerous and was wanted on federal firearms charges by the United States Marshals Service.
A Houghton Lake Post trooper and his K9 searched the area they were tipped off to on Tuesday night, but Lewis was not located.
The trooper and K9 started looking again Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. and were on route to an address in the Higgins Lake area to search for Lewis. As the trooper was traveling to the address, he observed the suspect vehicle traveling two or three vehicles in front of him on North Higgins Lake Road, police said.
Police said the vehicle pulled into the Evergreen Party Store where two women exited the vehicle. The trooper approached the vehicle and observed Lewis hiding in the back of the minivan.
Lewis was ordered out of the vehicle and was arrested on the federal fugitive warrant for weapons violations. He was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail and later transported to Bay City where he was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.