LAKE CITY — A dozen Lake City girl scouts went canoeing together on Lake Missaukee as part of a recent team building experience.
Girl Scout Troop 8581 leader Michelle Loucks said the group featured was a mixture of girl scouts from the daisy, brownie, junior and cadet levels. The girls ranged from 5 years old to 14.
“I think it’s a wonderful experience but also great for teamwork,” she said. “It gets these girls to work together and to learn on the water for the safety aspect of everything as well.”
The trip was led by Lake City resident Richard Wells, who handmade the 34-foot canoe with a fiberglass hull and oak trim. Wells and his partner took the girls scouts on a two-hour trip on the lake, starting at the Missaukee County Park lagoon.
“As simple as it sounds, you’re in the same boat, and you got to work together,” he said. “You can say that all day long, but once you get them out there, they realize if we’re going to get across here, we got to paddle together.”
This marks the second year the girl scouts have gone on a canoeing trip with Wells. Loucks said she first reached out to him about the sailing lessons he puts on during the summer.
When Wells mentioned a canoing trip he did with the boy scouts, Loucks said it was a great opportunity for her scouts across all levels to work together and have fun.
“By us being able to do this and open it up to the girls, it allows some of these girls to try new things that they probably wouldn’t,” she said.
Another benefit of the trip was the older girl scouts getting to mentor the younger ones. Loucks said her younger scouts often look up to the older ones and the trip allowed them to continue developing those relationships.
Since the younger girls couldn’t go sailing due to age restrictions, she said the canoe trip allowed everyone to participate with each other.
Loucks said the trip also helped many of the girl scouts overcome some fears. She said some were skeptical going into the trip, but overcame that as the trip progressed.
“I think that was huge because we don’t want to push any of our girls, but at the same time, we want them to explore and have these adventures,” she said.
“I really hope that they can take out of this the fact that, yes you can do this. You are strong. You are brave.”
