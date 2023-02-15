LAKE CITY — A heart warrior.
That’s one way Lake City resident Linnea Rajala describes her 12-week-old daughter, Svea Kristine Rajala-Leonhardt.
At Rajala’s 20-week ultrasound, doctors told the Lake City mother they couldn’t visualize four chambers in her daughter’s heart. Soon it was discovered baby Svea had hypoplastic left heart syndrome, or HLHS, meaning the left side of her heart hadn’t developed.
“My initial reaction was complete fear,” Rajala said. “I was super scared. This is my first child. I was just kind of like, ‘how could this happen to me? What did I do wrong?’”
Of course, Rajala had done nothing wrong, as heart defects are one of the most common birth defects according to the World Health Organization. According to the CDC, one out of every 3,841 babies born in the United States each year is born with HLHS.
Svea was born at 37 weeks on Nov. 21, 2022, at Munson Hospital in Traverse City and entered the world at 6 pounds, 4 ounces. At the time, Rajala said she was having a baby shower when her daughter decided to crash the party.
“She was supposed to be born here (Ann Arbor),” Rajala said. “She’s always been very willful from a very young age.”
On the day of her birth, Rajala said Svea was airlifted to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor and had a hybrid procedure performed at 7 days old.
“They essentially put bands on her pulmonary arteries to restrict blood flow to the lungs, because if you have too much blood going to the lungs, you don’t have enough blood going to your body,” she said.
Rajala said doctors also put in a stent in Svea’s patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) to keep it open. The duct is supposed to close after a baby is born; however, Rajala said her daughter needs it kept open or else she would die. Since the moment Svea was born, her mother said she’s also been on a medication called prostaglandins to keep the duct open.
Rajala said she and her husband got to spend Christmas together as a family after the procedure. At home, she said her daughter was on an interstage monitoring program where they were required to report on her weight, how much volume she has taken in through the feeding tube, and her oxygen saturation.
Home health services also would come to check on Svea’s vitals and breathing rate.
“It was only 10 days, essentially outside of the hospital, and every day was just so important,” she said. “My No. 1 priority is being a good mother and supporting her the best I can, even when we were at home.”
A routine cardiology appointment at the end of December showed the hole in Svea’s heart (called atrial septal defect or ASD) was starting to close. Rajala said HLHS babies need that hole to remain open or else oxygenated blood can’t mix and flow.
Once again, Svea was airlifted from Cadillac to Ann Arbor to have a balloon atrial septostomy to make the hole in her heart bigger.
“They took a balloon and essentially inflated it and then pulled it through the hole,” she said.
It was supposed to take a week to recover from the procedure, however, Svea began experiencing feeding issues and hasn’t been home since. With her husband back at work, Rajala said she was alone with her daughter most of the time.
“It’s hard,” she said. “I don’t know anybody down here, and I’m slowly starting to make other heart-mom friends, but it was very isolating at first, especially when she’s on the ICU floor.”
“You don’t make friends (in ICU) because you never know what the condition of their child is. Kids are dying a lot and everybody keeps themselves on the ICU floor, so that was difficult.”
Svea’s feeding issues delayed her second surgery, called the Norwood procedure, until Feb. 1. Rajala said this procedure is like a heart reconstruction surgery for Svea’s aorta and helps get blood to the lungs.
“They put a shunt from her right atrium and they connect it back into the pulmonary arteries, so blood is essentially going out to the body and to the lungs through the pulmonary arteries,” she said.
Life hasn’t gotten any easier for the family. Svea’s father Jason Leonhardt said there’s been a lot of financial unknowns for the family, like their medical bills, which haven’t come through yet.
However, the family’s biggest concerns are the living expenses. Rajala said she hasn’t been able to work because she has to be with Svea. Having used all of her paid time off, there is uncertainty as to whether Rajala will be able to keep her job.
“We weren’t planning on that,” Leonhardt said. “Our house when we brought had two incomes in mind, so stuff like that, so we’re just unsure. We might have to make some lifestyle changes.”
To support his family, Leonhardt has continued working and used vacation days when he can. This has forced him to be separated from his wife and Svea more often than he would like.
“We can’t afford to be together,” he said. “It’s difficult to not be able to support (Rajala) and Svea with my presence here. I have to be away, but we do what it takes.”
A friend currently has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the family’s living expenses. This page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/baby-svea-the-heart-warrior or by typing “Svea the heart warrior” in the search bar.
Svea’s condition has continued to improve, but she is still on a ventilator. Leonhardt said Svea is working toward meeting her feeding goal as she has had issues digesting her food.
Rajala said her daughter’s left lung collapsed, which doctors told her wasn’t uncommon. Doctors are working to bring it back up and inflate it. Doctors also had to leave Svea’s chest open for a period of time to put different tubes into her body.
“It’s super scary seeing your child hooked up to all that stuff and seeing incisions being made,” Rajala said.
Talking about her daughter’s condition has helped the Lake City mother. Rajala said she has spent a lot of time learning about HLHS and what others have experienced to brace herself for what’s next.
“One of the things I did was watch a lot of YouTube videos of people’s personal stories, just so I could kind of gauge myself what to expect in the hospital,” she said. “I just loaded myself up on information.”
The staff has also been supportive of the first-time mother. Rajala said they’ve employed staff specifically dedicated to helping family members by providing distractions like card games and coloring books.
“They really take a holistic approach because it’s a scary thing to go through,” she said. “It’s not just the patient who’s going through something really scary. It’s the caregivers involved, too.”
In four to six months, Rajala said doctors will perform the hemi-Fontan and Fontan procedures to complete her heart reconstruction.
“She will never be cured, but she will be able to survive and she will be known forever as a single ventricle kid,” she said.
Svea’s life will be affected by her current condition. Rajala said her daughter will have to be mindful of what she eats and cautious when she’s doing any physical activities. She will also always be on medication, including a blood thinner.
“She’ll have to be mindful of her lifestyle choices because any lifestyle choice that puts stress on the heart will impact her more than someone with a normal heart,” she said.
Those interested in staying up to date on Svea’s current condition can visit her Facebook page, Svea the HLHS Warrior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.