LAKE CITY – The Lake City High School Class of 2020 will be holding its graduation on Friday, June 19, outdoor at the football stadium. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and each of the 77 graduating seniors will receive six tickets for the ceremony since there is a crowd capacity in place.
Principal Tim Hejnal announced the graduation date this week and said the school would be taking all the necessary precautions with the pandemic, including seating in the bleachers that will feature social distancing of 6 feet apart for family units. There will also be extra portable bathrooms brought to the stadium for the event.
“We’re excited to be able to have the graduation ceremony for the seniors,‘ Hejnal said. “The administration met with the representatives of the senior class and they told us the graduation ceremony was very important to them and we know it’s important to the parents and to the community as well. We want to continue that tradition.‘
Hejnal said the June 19 date was chosen after the governor’s latest executive order provided the window of opportunity. The size of the crowd is limited to 500 under the latest order. Some wondered if it would be better to wait until July and perhaps have fewer restrictions on the crowd size but there is always a risk, Hejnal noted, that there would be more crowd restrictions and not less by that point, depending on the status of the COVID-19 virus.
Senior will be able to collect tickets at the high school office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Since some families may not need all six tickets, Hejnal said a waiting list for tickets for others with larger families would be established.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.