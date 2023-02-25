LAKE CITY — Pageant season is back at the Lake City High School.
The school is hosting its 12th annual Mr. Lake City Pageant on Saturday, March 4. The event will take place at the Lake City High School gym starting at 7 p.m. Ticket costs are $3 for students, $5 for adults, and $15 for a family.
“The purpose of Mr. Lake City is to raise funds to sponsor the After Prom event on April 22,” pageant co-coordinator Missy McGiness said. “All Lake City students and dates that are attending the Prom are encouraged to attend the After Prom.
This will be held immediately after the Prom. The purpose is to have students attend a safe environment and to participate in a variety of activities throughout the night.”
This year’s pageant participants are Lake City seniors Dayne Blair, Brody Gothard, Ethan Dulzo, Marcus Booms, and Enzo Ramalho. The junior participants will be Tyler Atkins, Thomas Bisballe, and Ethan Goodrich.
McGiness said these students will run through a series of competitions, including different minute to win it games, a question and answer segment, and a swimsuit contest.
The students are then scored by three individuals and the student with the most points is crowned the winner. This year’s judges are Chef Nathanial Sigsbey from 2 The Moon Bakery and Sylvia VanLeeuwen from The Tap House. McGiness said they are still looking for one more judge.
During the pageant, the school will also be hosting a raffle and live auctions. Items being auctioned off include a kayak, four cords of wood, and family sports passes. McGiness also said they will raffle off one parking spot at the Lake City football field and another spot near the high school gym.
“Coming to this event really gives you an idea of the community,” McGiness said. “There are people that donated the items, there are people that purchased the items, there are people that are there to watch their own kids, or other people’s kids, and there are the students that come to support their classmates. It’s just a great way to see everybody in one spot.”
The money raised at the event goes toward providing different activities and gifts for students at the After Prom party. McGiness said they get one gift valued at $30 or more for every student who attends the party.
As students prepare for the pageant, McGiness said it should be a fun and exciting event for the community to enjoy.
“What’s a better way to spend a Saturday night in March than to see our community come together for a fun time supporting the younger generation,” she said.
“The thing we enjoy most is seeing the support our community shows our kids. We are always amazed at the generosity, but really we shouldn’t be. We live in a great community.”
