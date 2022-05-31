LAKE CITY — Dozens came out to the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Lake City to honor the fallen during the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
The ceremony featured members of the Lake City American Legion Post 300, the Lake City Honor Guard, music from the Lake City High School band, a 21-gun salute and more.
During Monday’s ceremony, Cadillac resident Sgt. First Class Donald Grage took time to remember those close to him who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“I think the importance of Memorial Day, and most people already know this, but it’s remembering our fallen and those that have died for the freedoms that we enjoy during Memorial Day,” Grage said. “Vacations and barbecues and things of that nature and the freedoms we enjoy here in America.”
In recent years, American Legion Post 300 First Vice Commander Mark Keelean said the turnout has increased for Lake City’s Memorial Day ceremony. With Monday’s turnout, Keelean said it was unreal seeing so many come out to show their support.
“Today with the weather and the dedication that we put into this, the crowd was great,” Keelean said. “And when we see the crowd like that, it means so much to us for what we’re doing.”
After the ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park, members of the American Legion headed over to the Lake City Cemetery. At the cemetery, the Legion laid a wreath, conducted another 21-gun salute and performed Taps.
Afterward, local veterans gathered at the Legion building in downtown Lake City to socialize.
