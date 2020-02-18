LAKE CITY — The annual trek from the Town Pump Saloon to Lake Missaukee for the Polar Plunge is always cold but on Saturday with snow falling, the February winds gusting and temperatures in the 20s, it was frigid. The cold, however, didn’t stop people from jumping in the lake in support of the Special Olympics.
The proceeds go to Special Olympics Michigan, providing for the needs of local special Olympians, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is another fundraising partner with the Special Olympics.
Dressing up is always part of the event and this year there were people dressed up as the Three Amigos from the movie starring Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as well as one jumper dressed like former WWE legend Randy “Macho Man‘ Savage.
After the plunge, participants went back to the Town Pump for the “After Splash Bash‘ which featured a DJ and an award ceremony. Last year, the event raised up to $11,000 and prior to Saturday’s event, there was $7,000 pledged online. The goal was to raise $15,000 and according to the Special Olympics Michigan polar plunge website, they exceeded that number. The event raised $18,800.
