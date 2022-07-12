Lake City introduces new city administrator

LAKE CITY — After months of searching, Lake City has found its new city administrator.
Robert Vautaw, a Detroit native, was introduced as Lake City’s new city administrator at the city council meeting Monday night.
“(Me and my wife) have always liked the area,” Vautaw said. “We enjoyed being up at fairs, and just being here at the lake seemed like a good idea.”
After interviewing a few candidates for the position, Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said Vautaw’s knowledge of software, people skills and project management stood out to him.
“We thought he was the best qualified for what our needs were and to help us move forward in the future,” Ardis said.
“We needed a city administrator to keep us organized, keep us on task, help us write grants, and help us move some of our big initiatives forward.”
After earning an associate’s and bachelor’s in criminal justice at Ferris State University, Vautaw said he got into public safety. For a decade, Vautaw said he spent time as a police officer, a firefighter and a medical first responder.
Since some of his relatives were involved in law enforcement, Vautaw said he saw it as a great opportunity.
“I just wanted to help people,” he said. “I saw it as my calling.”
During his time in public safety, Vautaw said he decided to go back to school at Oakland University. In 2010, Vautaw said he earned his master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in local government management.
Vautaw said he got the opportunity to put his degree to use when he started working at the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC). At the MDOC, Vautaw said he worked as an analyst to evaluate their mental health programs.
Later on, Vautaw said he received a slight promotion when he moved to Lansing to become a senior analyst. While at Lansing, Vautaw said he worked with state medical experts and different professions to evaluate the most complex health and occupational files.
While he had a different career path in mind, Vautaw said he saw his work with the state as another way to help others.
“I think my intention was to become a chief of police,” Vautaw said. “But I think after going to grad school, I recognize that there are some other things I could do to help organizations.”
As he settles into his new role, Vautaw said he has enjoyed getting to know the staff and learning more about the community.
As far as work is concerned, Vautaw said he has done a little bit of everything.
“I’m working on evaluating and possibly having someone assist us with IT services,” Vautaw said. “I’ve looked at a couple of policy areas. I’m working on the employee handbook more generally. It’s probably due for an update.”
Vautaw said he has also been working on some long-term projects, including a recreational grant for the park project the city is working on.
As Vautaw moves through his to-do list, Ardis said the two big tasks the council wants him to focus on are the city’s Grand Central Park and the redevelopment ready certification through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Ardis also said they want Vautaw to help the city with its parks and recreation plan and zoning and blight ordinances.
“Having this city administrator is going to take us to what I believe is the next level or two to keep us organized and accountable in the responsibilities that we have not only to our citizens but to the state of Michigan,” Ardis said.
As he works to complete some short-term tasks, Vautaw said he is looking forward to helping the city with its long-term goals.
“I’ve seen a lot of good things,” Vautaw said. “And I’m looking forward to implementing some of the council’s and the mayor’s longer-range plans.”
