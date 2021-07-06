LAKE CITY — Main Street and side streets of Lake City lined with people?
Check.
An assortment of different parade entries and most tossing candy to the red, white and blue adorned masses?
Check.
It may not have been as big as in years past and it might have been one of the only events scheduled Saturday, but the Greatest Fourth in the North's Grand Parade was back, and boy did it feel good. This year's theme was "Celebration of Our Communities, It's History and People."
The Grand Parade usually has about 120 entries and runs for about two hours. This year, however, it was about half of that and lasted roughly 90 minutes. It is one of the oldest events and one of the biggest during the GFITN week. As in years past, businesses, groups, clubs, organizations and non-profits were asked to parade through downtown Lake City.
Before the parade, the annual Lake City Boosters 5K and 10K races were held. This year’s 5K and 10K races started at the city park at 7:30 a.m Saturday. All participants received a T-shirt and walkers were welcomed to join the race alongside runners.
Other events Saturday included a craft show with more than 25 booths featuring farmers, crafters and woodworkers, as well as live entertainment at local restaurants and bars.
Traditionally, the Greatest Fourth in the North celebration includes a fireworks show. Because of the last-minute nature of the event due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it wasn't possible this year. However, the Lake Missaukee community did a fireworks show around the water on July 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.