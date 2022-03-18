LAKE CITY — Lake City City Council has approved hiring a city administrator.
“We need to organize our structure and deal with a number of administrative things,” Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said. “So, we’re hiring a city administrator just like the county did, and they’ve had great success with that.”
The council voted 4-0 during its Monday meeting to hire an administrator.
Ardis first brought up the idea for hiring a city administrator during the council’s January 14 meeting. At the time, he said they would need to do preliminary research on job descriptions for the position.
“We believe it’s a big advantage to the city,” Ardis said at January’s meeting. “Because we’ve got some aspirations for the city, and we need a good person focused on these aspirations.”
With the council voting to go through with the process of hiring a city administrator, Ardis said they plan to post a job opening within the next couple of weeks. The position would pay between $65,000 to $75,000 per year plus benefits.
With the new position, Ardis said they are looking for someone to update the city website, write grants, improve public communication, along with other items.
“We need to get our computers networked,” Ardis said. “We need to get our website up and running better, more efficiently. More communication.”
“That’s what we’re trying to do, and we believe an administrator can help us do that.”
Ardis said he believes with a city administrator, the city can run more efficiently and improve community engagement.
“That’s what we want to do is engage the community in more things,” Ardis said. “So, we just need someone to help administer that.”
With the job opening post coming sometime in the spring, Ardis said he hopes to have someone hired by June.
“Once it’s posted, we will interview, and hopefully we could select somebody, I’m hoping by summer,” Ardis said.
