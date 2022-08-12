LAKE CITY — Lake City is continuing to take steps to upgrade technology.
The city council voted to purchase new computer hardware and software, and to develop a new city website. Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis the total cost of the technology improvement project was not to exceed $30,000.
“The goal is to be able to work more efficiently,” Ardis said.
Since the project is in its early stages, Ardis said they still have to determine who at the city office needs a new computer and other details.
While they figure out the computers, Ardis said the biggest project asset was the website. With the website, he said the city wants to be able to market the community better and get out information, such as meeting minutes and city ordinances.
Ardis said the next step is to do a needs assessment, as the council continues gathering bids for the website.
“We want to do it as soon as possible,” he said.
