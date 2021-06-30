LAKE CITY — With the Fourth of July holiday less than a week away, the city of Lake City is making its final preparations for its annual Greatest Fourth in the North festival.
After having to cancel the festival last year due to COVID, Michelle Reichert, the executive director at the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce, was excited to have the festival back this year.
“Planning is going great,‘ Reichert said. “We do have residents that look for family events, and we have a lot of visitors that come up annually at this time of the year, so we’re super excited.‘
This year’s festival will go from July 1-4, with events happening all over downtown Lake City and downtown Falmouth. Reichert said residents can enjoy a range of family activities from the Lake City Area Fire Department bounce house event at the corner to M-66 and M-55 to a summer reading program hosted by the Missaukee District Library.
Two of the most popular events, the Lake City Boosters 5k and 10k races and the city’s grand parade, will also be occurring this year. Reichert said these events draw in large crowds from all over every year.
“The traditions that people are really excited about that have continued was the 5k and 10k race,‘ Reichert said. “That’s a big one that draws a lot of crowds. Our grand parade is another one that people come from all over to watch.‘
This year’s 5k and 10k races will start at the city park at 7:30 a.m on July 3. All participants will receive a T-shirt. Walkers are also welcomed to join the race alongside runners.
The grand parade will take place in downtown Lake City, starting at 10 a.m. The parade will start in downtown Lake City and disburse at the high school. Thanks to a private donation, Reichert said parade participants will be handing out candy to the children.
Other events include a craft show with more than 25 booths featuring farmers, crafters and woodworkers, as well as live entertainment at local restaurants and bars.
Unfortunately, this year’s festival will not include a fireworks show due to a lack of supplies. Instead, similar to last year, Reichert said residents living around Lake Missaukee will put on a display.
“Last year, what a blessing was around the lake, homeowners around the lake, they had did their own display,‘ Reichert said. “And this year that’s moving forward to where around our lake, Lake Missaukee, a lot of the homeowners take it on and they do a whole display.‘
In addition to the display, Reichert said residents have the opportunity to judge the shows and determine which side of the lake had the best firework display.
With the festival returning, Reichert said she was anticipating a solid turnout for the festival. Like many residents, Reichert said she wants Lake City to get back to normal and hopes the festival will do that for the area.
“I think I’m looking more forward to just seeing the town active and our business owners having people in their businesses,‘ Reichert said. “I’m more definitive about just seeing us getting back to normal."
Greatest Fourth in the North festival schedule (Subject to change)
July 1
• Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Missaukee District Library will be hosting 1st of the Summer Reading Program "Tails and Tales" with Animal Art
- Reminder: Missaukee District Library is running a Book Sale from June 28 to July 10.
• Lake Missaukee Community Fireworks around the Lake all weekend. Judging and Photos will be posted on Lake City Chamber Facebook page.
July 2
• Time: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Men’s Fellowship Garage Sale
- Location: LC Evangelical Presbyterian Church
• Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Craft, Artisan, and Farmers Market
- Location: Lake City Park area
• Time: Noon-TBD
- LCAFD Bounce House Event
- Location: corner of 55 and 66
• Time: 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
- Merritt Auction House: Live Entertainment Down Home County Band and Hall of Fame Artist Marylyn Myers
• Time: 7-9 p.m.
- Hammers Pub and Grub: Live Entertainment, Cornhole Boards for free play all weekend.
• LC Taphouse: Live Entertainment (TBD)
• Time: 7-10 p.m.
- The Patio on Main: Live Entertainment Mike Skory
• Town Pump: Cold Beer, Coney’s and Outdoor Patio
• Smithville Landing canoes, tubes and camping
July 3
• Time: 7:30 a.m.
- 5K/10K Run: Lake City Boosters Club
- Location: downtown Lake City
• Time: 10 a.m.
- Grand Parade
- Location: Downtown Lake City
• Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Craft Market
- Location: Countryside Grill
• Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Craft, Artisan, and Farmers Market
- Location: Lake City Park Area
• Time: Noon-midnight
- Merritt Auction House Trunk Flea Market
• Time: Noon-TBD
- LCAFD Bounce House Event
- Location: corner of 55 and 66
• Time: 1-3 p.m.
- Paint & Sip
- Location: LC Taphouse (under tent $25.00 per person)
• CANCELED: LC Taphouse Children’s Day
- Will reschedule later in the summer
• LC Taphouse: Live Entertainment (TBD)
• The Patio on Main: Live Entertainment Jeff Baldori
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Children’s Carnival Games, live concert at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk
Location: Downtown Falmouth
• Town Pump: Cold Beer, Coney’s and Outdoor Patio
• Merritt Speedway: Independence Day Celebration
• Smithville Landing canoes, tubes & camping
July 4
• Time: 11 a.m.
- Independence Day Worship Outdoor Service
- Location: EPC Church (next to Rogers Grocery Store) in stage area
• Time: Noon-4 p.m.
- Indigenous People-All Tribes -One Nation! "Releasing the Sound of the Drum‘
- Location: Downtown Lake City
• Merritt Speedway: Allstar Performance Challenge Series Race #6 Factory Stocks ($2,500 to win)
• Town Pump: Cold Beer, Coney’s and Outdoor Patio
• Time: 5-8 p.m.
- Hammer Pub and Grub: Live Entertainment
• Smithville Landing canoes, tubes and camping
