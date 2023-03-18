LAKE CITY — A 45-year-old Lake City man, already serving a jail sentence for a conviction on similar offenses in Wexford County, faces a possible prison sentence after he accepted a plea on criminal sexual conduct charges Friday in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Shayne Lee Nelson entered a no contest plea to two added counts of third-degree CSC, multiple variables, for his connection with incidents from 2006 to 2010 in Lake City. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, charges including seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, multiple variables, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of inducing minors to commit a felony and six counts of second-degree CSC, multiple variables will be dismissed at sentencing.
At sentencing, Nelson faces up to 15 years in prison for each of the added CSC charges he plead to Friday. He originally faced up to life in prison for the first-degree CSC offenses, while he faced up to 15 years in prison on the six other CSC-related offenses. For the other two felonies, Nelson faced up to 20 years in prison.
In January, Nelson was sentenced in Wexford County to 365 days in jail with four days credit for a no contest plea to using a computer to commit a crime and 180 days in jail with four days credit for a no contest plea to attempted accosting of children for immoral purposes for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022, in Cherry Grove Township.
When Nelson was originally arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court last July, he faced charges of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
When he was sentenced in January in Wexford County, Nelson also was arraigned in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court on the 15 felony charges.
