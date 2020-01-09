Lake City man accepts plea for 2 Thanksgiving Day cases

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Lake City man recently pleaded guilty in 28th Circuit Court to two motor vehicle-related incidents occurring on Thanksgiving Day this past November.
Bobby Lee DeBoise pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Nov. 28, in Cadillac. In a separate court file, DeBoise also pleaded guilty to fourth-degree police officer fleeing, police assault, resist or obstruct and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with a second incident occurring on Nov. 28 in Cadillac.
As part of the plea associated with the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, a charge of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a 12-month sentencing cap that was agreed upon.
As part of the plea associated with the other file, a second or subsequent offense notice on the driving while license suspended offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Similar to the other plea, there also is a 12-month sentencing cap that was agreed upon.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said officers from the Cadillac Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from Country Acres Trailer Park on Thanksgiving. That same day, Michigan State Police troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Mitchell Stree in downtown Cadillac for a turn signal violation, Elmore said.
"DeBoise failed to stop and fled. After stopping he fled on foot but was apprehended," Elmore said.
DeBoise faces up to two years in prison when he is sentenced. A $5,000 cash or surety bond for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle offense case and a $20,000 cash or surety bond for the police fleeing offense case were remanded or revoked by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.