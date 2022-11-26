LAKE CITY — A 39-year-old Lake City man accepted a plea recently in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court regarding his connection with a criminal sexual conduct case.
Chad Joseph Ingraham pleaded no contest to a single count of second-degree CSC, a person under 13 for his connection with an incident on Aug. 18 in Reeder Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also pleaded guilty to being a second-offense habitual offender related to the same August incident.
As part of the plea, a second count of second-degree CSC, person under 13, will be dismissed at sentencing. The court revoked Ingraham’s bond and he is awaiting sentencing, which should be held within the next several weeks.
