Lake City man accepts plea in drug-related case

CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Lake City man accepted a plea recently in 28th Circuit Court for his connection with a drug-related incident.
Aaron David Arnold pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 12 in Haring Township. At sentencing, he faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines.
As part of the plea, the second or subsequent offense notices to the aforementioned charge will be dismissed at sentencing as will charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and felony firearms. There also is a sentencing agreement for a cap of one year in jail.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked by the court and Arnold is awaiting sentencing.
