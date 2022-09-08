LAKE CITY — A 36-year-old Lake City man accepted pleas in two separate cases, including one involving home invasion and weapons.
Matthew Allen Helmer pleaded no contest to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a shotgun, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle for his connection with an incident on April 17 in Pioneer Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree home invasion and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement for a one-year jail cap.
On April 20, the victim, a Pioneer Township man, told police his relative, later identified as Helmer, broke into his home during the early morning hours of April 17. Police said the victim was woken up by Helmer who was standing over him holding a shotgun.
Helmer allegedly demanded the Pioneer Township man return an amplifier he believed was stolen from him, according to police. Helmer then pointed the shotgun at a window and police said he fired it. As Helmer was reloading, police said the Pioneer Township man asked if he could get dressed so they could talk.
Helmer left the bedroom so the man could get dressed and police said as he was getting dressed, he noticed Helmer driving away. The report was sent to the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office for review and police said an arrest warrant was authorized.
Helmer also pleaded guilty to a charge of use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 27, 2021 in West Branch Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing.
Bond in both cases was continued and both will be set for sentencing within the next several weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.