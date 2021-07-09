CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Lake City man accepted pleas on multiple files for his connection to drug-related activities recently in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Vincent Greco pleaded guilty to a charge of delivery of cocaine less than 50 grams for his connection with an incident on Feb. 18, 2020, in Cadillac. At sentencing, Greco faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines.
Greco also pleaded guilty to two separate possession of methamphetamine offenses for his connection with incidents occurring on Feb. 18, 2020, in Haring Township and March 3, 2020, in Haring Township. As part of the Feb. 18, 2020, and March 3, 2020 pleas, charges of delivery of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing.
Greco faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines at his sentencing on both possession of methamphetamine offenses.
Personal recognizance bonds were continued on all three cases and sentencing should occur within the next month.
