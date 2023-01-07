LAKE CITY — A 30-year-old Lake City man entered pleas connected to multiple methamphetamine-related offenses stemming from cases in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Kelly James Sikkema entered a guilty plea to delivery or manufacture methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 11 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement to dismiss a district court case and have a 40-month minimum cap for incarceration.
At sentencing, he faces up to 20 years and/or fines as high as $25,000.
Sikkema also pleaded guilty to a separate count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 19 in Missaukee County. As part of this plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement to dismiss a district court case and have a 40-month minimum cap for incarceration.
At sentencing, Sikkema faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The sentences would run concurrently with each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.