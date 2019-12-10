CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Lake City man was charged with two drug-related crimes as part of his arraignment Monday in 84th District Court.
Jack Perry Park was charged with delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and delivery or manufacture of heroin less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 21 in Haring Township. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in both cases.
The charges in question are only accusations. Park is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 17.
