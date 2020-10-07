LAKE CITY — On Saturday at approximately 10:15 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Park Street in Lake City.
The investigation led to the arrest of 58- year-old Duane Bruce Masten of Lake City.
The trooper responded and spoke with Masten, who appeared intoxicated and was verbally combative, according to an MSP press release. The victim alleged Masten had come home intoxicated from the bar and began yelling at her. When she attempted to get out of her chair, he assaulted her. When she attempted to call 911, Masten knocked the phone out of her hand, according to the release.
Masten was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail. He was arraigned in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on one count of interfering with a telecommunications device and one count of domestic violence.
His bond was set at $5,000. His next scheduled court appearance is on Oct. 26.
The MSP was assisted on scene by deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
