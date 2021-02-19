MARION — A 27-year-old Lake City man recently was arrested by troopers of two Michigan State Police posts on outstanding warrants as well as possession of suspected methamphetamine.
At roughly 3 p.m. on Feb. 17, troopers from the Mount Pleasant and Houghton Lake MSP posts responded to a business in Marion, according to a press release. Police were trying to execute an arrest warrant on the Missaukee County man for dangerous drugs. The man, who had several additional outstanding warrants, was located inside a vehicle parked at the Marion business.
He was arrested on outstanding warrants, but police said an additional investigation revealed the suspect had suspected methamphetamine. The Lake City man was arrested, lodged at the Osceola County Jail and police said he is awaiting arraignment in 77th District Court.
