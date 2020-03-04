CADILLAC — A 20-year-old Lake City man faced charges of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a driving offense after he was arrested and arraigned recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Justin David Atkins was charged with two counts of police officer ARO and one count of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Feb. 28 in Clam Lake Township, court record indicated. If convicted, he faces up to two years and/or $2,000.
The charges in question are only accusations. Atkins is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 11 p.m. on Feb. 28, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post attempted to stop a vehicle northbound on U.S. 131 near M-115 for an equipment violation, according to a press release. The vehicle pulled into the Clam Lake Rest Area and stopped on the far side of a semi, police said.
Once stopped, the driver of the vehicle, later found to be Atkins, fled on foot and troopers gave chase. Atkins was tracked for approximately six miles through the snow and was spotted at the Beacon and Bridge Gas Station on M-115, police said. He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.
Police said once he was in custody, Atkins was found to have alcohol in his system, a suspended license and no insurance on the vehicle. Troopers were assisted by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and the Cadillac City Police Department, according to the release.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 10.
