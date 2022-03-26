CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Lake City man faced a single count of retail fraud during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Domenic Dale-Ivan Auger was charged with one count of first-degree retail fraud for his connection with incidents occurring in August in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which enhances the potential sentence to twice the maximum penalty.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Auger is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In August, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were called to the Walmart in Haring Township for a retail fraud complaint, according to a press release by the MSP. A man, identified as Auger, was seen on surveillance video shopping at the store and police said he purchased more than $480 worth of merchandise and left the store.
He returned to the store with the receipt, gathered the same items and left without paying and police said he had done this on two other occasions. In total, police allege Auger had stolen more than $1,400 in merchandise from the store.
A report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was authorized on March 7. Auger was arrested on March 23 and lodged in the Wexford County Jail until his arraignment in the district court.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on April 12.
