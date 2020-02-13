CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Lake City woman was charged with tampering with a communication after her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Amelia Jean Huston was charged with one count of tampering with an electronic communication device for her connection with an incident on Dec. 18 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which has a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison and/or $6,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Huston is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 18.
