Lake City man charged for part in 2 Thanksgiving Day cases

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Lake City man was arraigned in 84th District Court recently for his part in two Thanksgiving Day incidents.
Bobby Lee DeBoise was charged with one count of fourth-degree fleeing from a police officer, police officer assault, resist or obstruct and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Nov. 28 in Cadillac.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the fleeing and police ARO offenses, which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, DeBoise faces up to 15 years in prison.
He also was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with a second incident on Nov. 28 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge.
If convicted, DeBoise faces up to life in prison on the UDAA offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. DeBoise is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $20,000 cash or surety bond for the first case, while a $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court for the UDAA-related case. Probable cause conferences were scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.