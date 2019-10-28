Lake City man charged for with firearms offenses

LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old Lake City man recently was charged with two weapons-related offenses after his arraignment in 84th District Court in Missaukee County.
Michiel Scott Doughty was charged with felon in possession of a weapon, a 12-gauge shotgun, and felon in possession of ammunition for his connection with an incident on Oct. 17 in Pioneer Township. A habitual offender second offense was added to the charge which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Doughty faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or up to $7,500 in fines and fees.
Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post of the Michigan State Police received a tip that a convicted felon, Doughty, had firearms at his residence located on North Pioneer Road in Missaukee County’s Pioneer Township, according to a release by police. The investigation resulted in a search warrant being authorized and Doughty being charged with multiple felonies.
On Oct. 17, police executed a search warrant and the shotgun and ammunition were seized. Doughty, however, was not present when the search warrant was executed in Pioneer Township, police said. Based on the evidence recovered during the search warrant, police said an arrest warrant was issued for Doughty.
A few days later on Oct. 23, Doughty was arrested while traveling on M-66 near his residence and was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail.
Doughty was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 4.
