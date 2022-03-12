Lake City man charged in circuit court with animal abandoning/cruelty, other violations

LAKE CITY — A Lake City dog breeder faced several offenses related to his alleged running of an unlicensed kennel and animal cruelty during his arraignment in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court Friday.
John Delmer Jones waived his arraignment and had a not guilty plea entered to a felony count of animals abandoning/cruelty of 25 or more animals and misdemeanor counts of unregistered animals shelters/ homes/pounds, pet shop/dog pound/animal shelters rule violations and dog kennel facility violations for his connection with incidents occurring on or between Oct. 12, 2021, and Jan. 7, 2022, in Pioneer Township.
He also had two counts of health professional unauthorized practice added to the list of charges during his circuit court arraignment that stemmed from the same incidents. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to all the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the abandoning/cruelty felony, Jones faces up to 1.5 times the penalty of seven years in prison, $10,000 and not less than five years probation and up to 500 hours of community service or any combination of these penalties. For the felony health professional offenses, he faces 1.5 times the penalty of four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
He also waived and had a not guilty plea entered on two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Jan. 7 in Pioneer Township. A habitual offender second offense was added to those charges, which enhances the penalty by 1.5 times the maximum. If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Jones faces up to three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
The charges from both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Jones is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
During his arraignment, it was discussed that a motion for joinder could be filed. A joinder is the joining of two or more legal issues together and would allow for the two separate cases to be heard together since they stem from the same incidents. It also was discussed that if the joinder was permitted then there would be a three-day trial scheduled.
On Jan. 7, the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted animal control agencies from Clare, Grand Traverse, Roscommon and Wexford counties in seizing around 40 dogs in Jones’ kennel.
This wasn’t the first time police in Missaukee County had to seize animals from Jones. In May 2013, more than 150 dogs were seized from Jones in a joint operation between the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, members of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Roscommon County Animal Control.
In 2007, while living in Barry County, Jones also had a similar type of issue.
On March 4, Jones was ordered by to court to forfeit the 39 Jack Russell Terriers seized on Jan. 7 to animal control or animal protection shelters unless the 72-year-old could post $40,000 72 hours after the hearing. If able to pay the $40,000 or other security to the Missaukee County Clerk, court documents said the animals would not be forfeited.
As part of Jones’ bond in his criminal case, he is not allowed to have pets or animals under his care. The lone dog not forfeited was Jones’ personal dog and that animal will remain with Traverse City Animal Control until further order of the court. On Tuesday, it was noted that Jones did not pay the $40,000, so the animals were forfeited.
During Friday’s circuit court arraignment, Jones’ counsel Wexford-Missaukee Chief Public Defender Robert Champion asked for the bond to be modified to allow his client to have his personal pet, which was granted.
