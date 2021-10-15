CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Lake City man faced multiple weapons offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Timothy Printess Sherman was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, and possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle, a Remington long rifle, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 14 in Haring Township.
If convicted of the concealed weapons offense, Sherman faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines, while he faces up to two years and/or $2,500 in fines on the other weapons offense. In both cases, a conviction also would mean Sherman has to forfeit the weapon or device involved in the offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sherman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 26.
