LAKE CITY — A 72-year-old Lake City man faced one felony and three misdemeanors during his arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court Thursday after he had 40 dogs seized from an illegal kennel operation earlier in the month.
John Delmer Jones was charged with a felony count of animals abandoning/cruelty of 25 or more animals and misdemeanor counts of unregistered animals shelters/ homes/pounds, pet shop/dog pound/animal shelters rule violations and dog kennel facility violations for his connection with incidents occurring on or between Oct. 12 and Dec. 31 in Pioneer Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the abandoning/cruelty felony, Jones faces up to 1.5 times the penalty of seven years in prison, $10,000 and not less than five years probation and up to 500 hours of community service or any combination of these penalties.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Jones is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Jan. 7, the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted animal control agencies from Clare, Grand Traverse, Roscommon and Wexford counties in seizing around 40 dogs in Jones’ kennel.
This wasn’t the first time police in Missaukee County had to seize animals from Jones.
In May 2013, more than 150 dogs were seized from Jones in a joint operation between the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, members of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Roscommon County Animal Control.
During that seizure, Jones also was arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail on a charge of resisting and obstructing police when the order for removal of the animals was served to him.
Former Missaukee County Prosecutor William Donnelly took Jones to court on a civil action after several complaints about his operation were received. Jones was given the chance to correct problems and was provided with a list of changes that needed to be made to his operations. When he failed to comply, he was sued civilly to “abate the nuisance,” or simply remove the problem.
When Jones failed to amend his operation per the law, the ASPCA was called in to help safely remove the animals.
In 2007, while living in Barry County, Jones also had a similar type of issue.
Before the recent seizure, protesters from PETA committed to a four-day demonstration inside the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, demanding action against Jones. Weeks earlier the sheriff’s office said it received evidence from a PETA representative of animal cruelty occurring at Jones’ operation. A person who said they were with PETA did an unsanctioned investigation for about six weeks and observed alleged violations but didn’t report them at the time.
After verifying the information and submitting it for criminal review by the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office, the decision was made to act after receiving the appropriate court orders. While seizing the animals, Jones allegedly interfered with officers and was arrested at the scene for resisting and obstructing.
As a result of that alleged interference, Jones was charged previously with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
Jones was released on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to have a probable cause conference on the animal abandoning/cruelty felony and three misdemeanor offenses on Jan. 27.
