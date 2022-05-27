LAKE CITY — A 36-year-old Lake City man was charged for allegedly firing a shotgun at a window after entering a relative’s home during his recent arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
Matthew Allen Helmer was charged with one count each of home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a short-barreled shotgun for his connection with an incident on April 17 in Pioneer Township, according to a release from the Michigan State Police. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Helmer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On April 20, the Pioneer Township man told police his relative, later identified as Helmer, broke into his home during the early morning hours of April 17. Police said the victim was woken up by Helmer who was standing over him holding a shotgun.
Helmer allegedly demanded the Pioneer Township man return an amplifier he believed was stolen from him, according to police. Helmer then pointed the shotgun at a window and police said he fired it. As Helmer was reloading, police said the Pioneer Township man asked if he could get dressed so they could talk.
Helmer left the bedroom so the man could get dressed and police said as he was getting dressed he noticed Helmer driving away. The report was sent to the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office for review and police said an arrest warrant was authorized.
Police said Helmer was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail on other charges when troopers served him with the warrant stemming from the April 17 incident.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.