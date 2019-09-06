Lake City man charged with drug, weapons and driving offenses

CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Lake City man is facing accusations in 84th District Court after his arraignment on multiple drug-, weapons- and driving-related offenses.
Caleb John Wade was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine less than 25 grams, carrying a concealed weapon, a collapsible baton, operating a motor vehicle while license, suspended, revoked or denied, operating a motor vehicle without security and operating an unregistered vehicle for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, Wade faces up to 10 years in prison and fines as high as $25,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wade is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.