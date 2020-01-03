Lake City man charged with drunken driving in MIssaukee County

LAKE CITY — A 62-year-old Lake City man recently was charged in 84th District Court after it was alleged he was driving intoxicated and passed out in the driveway of a Missaukee County residence.
Brian Keith Offenbacher was charged with operating while intoxicated third offense, driving while license suspended, revoked, denied and operating a motor vehicle without security/insurance for his connection with an incident on Dec. 28.
If convicted, Offenbacher faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges in question are only accusations. Offenbacher is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 28, police said troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post responded to a call of a vehicle in the ditch near North 7 Mile Road and East Simpson Road in Missaukee County. Once on scene, troopers could see tire tracks leading into the ditch, but the vehicle was no longer there, according to police.
The vehicle believed to be the one that went into the ditch was located a short time later at a residence on Simpson Road. A man was found to be passed out in the driver's seat of the vehicle with a can of beer sitting on the dashboard above the steering wheel, police said. The man was identified as Offenbacher who showed signs of intoxication. He also refused sobriety tests, police said.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 13.
