CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Lake City man was charged with an offense alleging he failed to return rented property after his recent arraignment in Wexford County District Court.
James Edward Atwood Jr. was charged with one count of failure to return rental property $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a Playstation video game console and a 65-inch smart TV, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 25 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Atwood Jr. faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines or three times the value of the property rented.
The charge in question is an accusation. Atwood Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Atwood Jr. was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.