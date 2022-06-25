LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old Lake City man faced a felony drunken driving offense and one other misdemeanor driving offense during his recent arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
Rory Michael Derrigan was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense and driving while license suspended, denied or revoked for his connection with an incident on June 19 in Forest Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the penalty by up to double the maximum sentence.
If convicted of the felony drunken driving offense, he faces twice the maximum sentence of one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
At about 3 p.m. on June 19, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for defective equipment on West Sanborn Road near Linda Lane in Forest Township, according to an MSP release. The driver, later identified as Derrigan, didn’t have a valid license and police said he displayed signs of intoxication.
Police said field sobriety tests were administered and Derrigan was arrested for drunken driving.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on July 7.
