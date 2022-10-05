CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Lake City man faced a charge alleging he was dealing methamphetamine during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Kurtis Ryan Peterson was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 1, 2021, in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the potential sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted, Peterson faces up to 40 years in prison and/or fines as high as $50,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Peterson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 11.
