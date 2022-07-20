CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Lake City man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during his arraignment in 84th District Court.
John Henry Staats was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on April 10 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Staats is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
If convicted, he faces 30 years in prison and $45,000 in fines.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probation violation hearing was scheduled on July 27.
