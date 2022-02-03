LAKE CITY — A 42-year-old Lake City man faced multiple arson-related offenses and other felonies during his recent arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
James Melvin Aldridge was charged with one count of second-degree arson, fourth-degree arson and interfering with an electronic communication device for his connection with an incident on Jan. 28 in Norwich Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Aldridge is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post, it stated troopers were dispatched to the area of Central Street and East Street in Norwich Township around 12:45 p.m on Jan. 28. Police said Aldridge and his wife are in the process of getting a divorce and she is currently living in a motorhome.
Aldridge went to the motorhome to talk with his wife and police said they got into an argument. During the argument, it is alleged Aldridge lit the bed inside the motorhome on fire and then put it out using a fire extinguisher.
Police said he attempted to call 911, but Aldridge took it and threw it. He then went outside and lit the seat of her vehicle on fire and police said he then put it out. Aldridge fled the scene and was stopped by the troopers, arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail, according to police.
Troopers were assisted by the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 10.
