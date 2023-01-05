LAKE CITY — A 46-year-old Lake City man was charged with multiple felony offenses involving methamphetamine during his recent arraignment in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Jonathan Adam Garn entered a not guilty plea to two counts of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, furnishing contraband to prisoners, methamphetamine and bringing contraband into prison, methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 23 in Lake City. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Garn faces up to 60 years in prison and/or $75,000 in fines on the delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine and up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $1,500 in fines for the two other contraband-related offenses.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Garn is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
