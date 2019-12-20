CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Lake City man faced a home invasion charge after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Orlando Allen Hornbeck was charged with one count of first-degree home invasion, an Arthur Street residence, for his connection with an incident on Aug. 21, 2012, in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Hornbeck faces up to 30 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Hornbeck is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Wexford County Prosecutor's Office was unable to comment on the case other than to say recent evidence came to light that connected him to this case.
A 10% of $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 26.
