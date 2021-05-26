CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Lake City man faced a single felony offense during his arraignment Tuesday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Kiale James DePew was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on May 24 in Cadillac. If convicted, DePew faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. DePew is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
DePew was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.