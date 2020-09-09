CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Lake City man was charged with police assault, resist or obstruct felony Thursday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Tyler Allan Gonzalez was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept 2 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
As a result of the habitual offender enhancement, if convicted, Gonzalez faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Gonzalez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 15.
