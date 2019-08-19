Lake City man charged with possession of meth

Arnold

CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Lake City man recently was charged in 84th District Court with a felony drug crime.

Aaron David Arnold was charged with possession of meth, second or subsequent offense, in connection an incident that occurred Aug. 12 in Haring Township.

Arnold has a previous conviction for using a controlled substance and he faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.

Arnold is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued for Arnold and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 20.

