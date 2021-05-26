CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Lake City man faced a single drug-related offense during his arraignment Monday in 84th District Court.
Matthew James Butson was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Feb. 20 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances penalty by twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Butson faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Butson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 1.
