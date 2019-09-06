Lake City man charged with stalking

CADILLAC — A 52-year-old Lake City man was charged with a stalking offense following his arraignment in 84th District Court.
John Andrew Dine was charged with one count of aggravated stalking for his connection with incidents occurring between the dates of June 23-July 11 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense was added to the charge and carries a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Dine faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $20,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Dine is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.
